The Lewisville Police Department arrested one of the two suspects in the Feb. 15 shooting death of Valero clerk Ashraf Lakhani. Detective Andrea Fisher investigated the case.
On Sept. 27, U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Jamarque Jamez Washington in connection to a deadly shooting in San Antonio last year, according to a press release issued Lewisville police. Evidence collected at the San Antonio crime scene, and at a crime scene in Houston, linked Washington to the murder of Lakhani. Washington confessed to killing Lakhani during an interview with Fisher, the release stated.
Lewisville detectives determined the second suspect was 21-year-old Kwame Juwanzaa Mickels. Investigators found Mickels at an apartment in Carrollton and took him into custody on Oct. 28. During an interview with Fisher he confessed to his role in Lakhani’s murder. He was booked into the Lewisville Jail on Capital Murder charges. His bond is set at $100,000.
Detectives filed capital murder charges against Washington. He remains jailed in San Antonio to face charges for the 2018 murder. Houston police are also investigating him as a suspect in a deadly shooting from June 2018. Washington and Mickels are notbelieved to be suspects in the November 2018 unsolved murder of liquor store owner Suresh “Sam” Shah, the release stated.
“Our investigation would not have progressed without the help of individuals who provided information to our detectives and our partnership with the San Antonio and Houston Police Departments,” the release stated. “Thank you for helping us in our fight for justice for Ashraf Lakhani and her family.”
