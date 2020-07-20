The Lewisville Police Department on Monday arrested two juveniles suspected of stealing a vehicle after a short pursuit in the city.
According to police, one of city's Flock Safety cameras detected the license plate of a 2020 Nissan Altima in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn & Suites in the 1600 block of S. Stemmons Freeway. The Altima was believed to have been stolen out of Denton County.
Police located the vehicle, and a pursuit began, taking officers down the southbound Interstate 35E access road and up the northbound access road, through Railroad Park and up Valley Ridge Drive. The suspects turned into a neighborhood west of the Valley Ridge and Garden Ridge Boulevard intersection, said police spokesman Matt Martucci.
“LPD does not pursue in neighborhoods, so they backed off,” Martucci said.
The vehicle was found a few minutes later in the 1600 block of Niagara Boulevard, and the two suspects were located in the back yard of a house on that street, Martucci said.
Both suspects are 15, and their names aren't being released since they're juveniles, Martucci said.
Both are going to Denton County Juvenile Detention Center. The driver is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing and evading arrest. The passenger is being charged with evading arrest.
Martucci said there were no injuries, but the vehicle was damaged. Martucci said spike strips were deployed twice during the pursuit.
