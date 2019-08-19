You are the owner of this article.
Lewisville police continues statewide DWI program after police vehicle hit

  • Kevin Reynolds Star Local Media Contributor
DWI

Lewisville patrol car that was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Friday. Image courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department.

The Lewisville Police Department will be rejoining the Texas statewide initiative to stop driving under the influence in light of a recent crash.

A normal patrol for Lewisville first responders morphed into a dangerous scene on Aug. 16. According the Lewisville Police Department, a patrol vehicle parked on  State Highway 121 sustained significant damage from a crash with an oncoming driver. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a weapon and possession of drugs. 

According to police, nobody was injured during the situation. At the time of the crash, the police car was parked and the officer was assisting participants of another car wreck that had occurred on the highway. The vehicle was unmanned when the crash occurred.

“Fortunately, our officer was out of the vehicle assisting motorists involved in a separate wreck, and no one was injured,” Lewisville police said. 

The suspect in custody is 24-years-old and facing multiple charges. The identity of the individual has not been released at this time, but police indicated they are looking beyond just this incident. 

“In an effort to prevent further crashes like this one, our traffic and patrol divisions will once again take part in a statewide campaign against drunk and impaired driving,” Lewisville police said. “If you spot a suspected impaired driver, call 911 and give the description and location of the driver to police. If you plan to go out and drink, please have a designated driver or call a taxi or ride share service.”

The police maintained that for the next 14 days, the department will be increasing police  presence to find violators of drunk driving rules. Lewisville has officially designated “DWI Enforcement Officers” from the previous time they joined the statewide program. This increased presence will end on Sept. 2, according to police.

“Today through Sept. 2, DWI Enforcement Officers will be on the street during the late night and early morning hours to locate intoxicated drivers and minors driving under the influence,” police said.

 

