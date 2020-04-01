Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver has confirmed the department's first positive COVID-19 case for an employee.
The employee is a police officer who was exposed to the virus by a family member, according to a press release issued by the department Wednesday.
The officer has been in quarantine since March 24, the release stated. He was tested on Monday and received the results Tuesday.
“(Chief) Deaver talked to the employee Tuesday, and he was in good spirits and feels like his condition is improving,” the release stated. “He will remain in quarantine following appropriate protocols.”
The officer is a resident of Denton County. No other information will be released about the officer, the release stated.
