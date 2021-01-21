Lewisville police are searching for an individual who is suspected of shooting a man outside of his home Wednesday night at the Creekside Mobile Home Community in the 4000 block of Ace Lane.
According to police, a 46-year-old resident stepped outside of his home around 11:30 p.m. to smoke a cigarette when someone approached him and fire several shots, striking him once in the hand.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and released.
Matt Martucci, spokesman for the Lewisville Police Department, said the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie. He said the victim indicated he didn’t know the suspect.
“We’ve had no activity with this (victim) or in that mobile home park in a while,” Martucci said. “He said nobody had been threatening him. So this appears to be random.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewisville crime tip line at 972-219-8477.
