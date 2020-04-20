The Lewisville Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 54-year-old male.
According to Lewisville police, just before 2 a.m. on Monday the victim called 9-1-1 to report he had been shot by two individuals during an attempted robbery at a business in the 900 block of Valley Ridge Blvd.
He reported the two suspects ran away. Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
At this time, police do not have a physical description of the suspects, the department said in a release. Detectives continue gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses as they work to identify the suspects and determine the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this case, or who witnessed anything in the vicinity of Valley Ridge Blvd. between I-35E and N. Summit Ave. from 1:45-2:30 a.m. Monday is asked to call 972-219-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the phrase “TIPLPD” and your message to 847411.
