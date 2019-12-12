The driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Lewisville has been identified as 55-year-old Subash Saha of Carrollton.
Meanwhile Lewisville police are searching for the driver suspected of causing the crash.
According to police, an officer attempted to pull over the driver of a Chevy Tahoe for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m. A release issued by the police department stated the driver fled, but the officer didn’t pursue the driver since the stop was for a traffic violation.
Police said a second officer came upon a crash at the intersection of Interstate 35E southbound frontage road and E. Round Grove Road a short time later.
According to the release the Tahoe hit the driver’s side of a Kia sedan as the car was attempting to turn left. The driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the Tahoe fled on foot, but a passenger was detained.
Police said the driver has been identified, but his name has not been released. The suspect has warrants issued by other Texas agencies, the release stated.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call 972-219-TIPS (8477).
