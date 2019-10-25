Two police officers were recognized at the Lewisville City Council meeting Monday following their actions during two tense situations earlier this year.
Officer John Reid was presented the Life Saving Award by Police Chief Kevin Deaver.
On May 27 Reid, who has been with the Lewisville Police Department since 2014, was dispatched to a welfare concern. Deaver said the caller stated her husband was trying to commit suicide by overdose.
“She did not know her husband's location but believed he was in a creek area near Corporate (Drive),” Deaver said.
Deaver said Reid conducted a search despite not having much information to go on.
Deaver said Reid found the man, who was partially submerged in the creek. Reid pulled the man out of the water. The man was breathing but not responsive, Deaver said. The man was taken to the hospital, and he has recovered.
“If Officer Reid had not found the man when he did it's very likely he would have died as a result of the overdose,” Deaver said.
Also Monday, Deaver presented Officer Robert “Butch” Steinle with the Police Commendation Award.
Deaver said that on June 30 Steinle responded to a call of an erratic driver. Steinle, who has been with the department for nearly 14 years, located the vehicle on Interstate 35E and followed it to SH 121 before it exited onto MacArthur Boulevard. As he attempted to stop the vehicle the driver shot himself, and the vehicle continued out of control.
“Officer Steinle immediately recognized the danger of a driverless vehicle,” Deaver said. “He used his patrol vehicle to stop the vehicle from traveling into another intersection.”
Steinle then removed the driver to a safe place where medics could care for him. The driver later died.
“This was a very chaotic scene. You remained calm and composed,” Deaver said to Steinle. “Your performance in this incident is in keeping with the highest standards of police service.”
