Residents whose homes back up to alleys have had enough of the speeding behind their houses. And so has the Lewisville Police Department.
LPD is in its third month of the Mass Alleyway Speed Enforcement Program, and so far officials say it’s been successful.
Sgt. Lee Noble created the program after reading about concerns from residents on neighborhood social media platforms about constant speeding in the alleyways.
“I did some research and this has been going on for the last five years,” Noble said of the online complaints. “That’s when I decided to come up with a plan.”
If there is a sign posted at an alleyway entrance the speed limit is 10 mph. If there is no sign the rule defaults to the state speed limit of 15 mph. But drivers on alleys have been ignoring that.
Once a month Noble will assign one officer to an alleyway in each of the city’s nine sectors and, with radar gun in hand, monitor speeders. He said the key to the program is spreading out the patrol.
“I’ll have an officer spend three to four hours per sector instead of having 10 officers in one area,” Noble said. “We spread it out so that we can get to the whole city instead of doing one part every nine months.”
Noble said in the three enforcement patrols LPD has conducted so far, officers have issued approximately 30 citations.
“And that’s not counting the non-citation contacts we’ve made,” Noble said. “If they’re not going extremely high over the speed limit we’re not looking to punish them when we could warn them.”
But Noble said some incidents are just too much for a warning.
“It’s not unusual to see someone drive 45 mph,” Noble said. “Some of these get to be excessive. That’s when it becomes dangerous.”
The most recent enforcement, which took place Wednesday at seven sectors, resulted in 10 citations.
Noble said the alleyway monitoring is only part of the program. He said officers also monitor the adjoining streets since drivers are typically already speeding on the street before they get to the alleyway.
“It’s also a visible deterrent,” Noble said.
