The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the logo on a trailer in hopes it can help solve a murder.
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 54-year-old male just before 2 a.m. Monday.
Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, called 911 to report that he had been shot by two individuals during an attempted robbery at a business in the 900 block of Valley Ridge Blvd. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The two suspects fled the scene, and Monday police said there was not a physical description of the suspects. But Thursday police released a surveillance image of an 18-wheeler near the scene, and police believe the driver of that trailer may have information that can help solve the crime.
“The driver is not a suspect and is not a person of interest,” said Lynn O’Donnell, spokeswoman for the Lewisville Police Department.
Anyone with information on this case, or who witnessed anything in the vicinity of Valley Ridge Blvd. between I-35E and N. Summit Ave. from 1:45-2:30 a.m. Monday is asked to call 972-219-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the phrase “TIPLPD” and your message to 847411.
