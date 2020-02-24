K-9 Officer Pat Robey and K-9 Stryker

K-9 Officer Pat Robey and K-9 Stryker

 Courtesy of LPD

The Lewisville Police Department seized more than 270 kilograms (approximately 595 pounds) of methamphetamine in one of the largest drug busts in the department’s history, according to a press release from LPD. It is also the largest drug bust in the career of K-9 Stryker.

At approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, K-9 Officer Pat Robey received a call to assist another agency with an anonymous tip about a suspicious tractor trailer located near a major highway.

Robey deployed his K-9 partner Stryker to conduct a free air sniff of the tractor trailer, and K-9 Stryker alerted to the presence of narcotics. Robey offered police as a safe location to continue the search of the tractor trailer. Robey assisted in the search and officers located the methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $1.2 million.

