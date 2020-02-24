The Lewisville Police Department seized more than 270 kilograms (approximately 595 pounds) of methamphetamine in one of the largest drug busts in the department’s history, according to a press release from LPD. It is also the largest drug bust in the career of K-9 Stryker.
At approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, K-9 Officer Pat Robey received a call to assist another agency with an anonymous tip about a suspicious tractor trailer located near a major highway.
Robey deployed his K-9 partner Stryker to conduct a free air sniff of the tractor trailer, and K-9 Stryker alerted to the presence of narcotics. Robey offered police as a safe location to continue the search of the tractor trailer. Robey assisted in the search and officers located the methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.
The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $1.2 million.
