The long anticipated recreation of Woodstock, which will celebrate its semicentennial this year, is in sight for city officials. The city, which will do its best to recreate the days of 1969, will host the second coming of the Texas International Pop Festival Aug. 31 through Sept. 1. The event will take place at the Lewisville Park Golf Course, 6 Lake Park Road.
As the weekend nears, city officials are taking special measures for the expected 5,000 people that will populate the event. With the lineups for both days already released, ticket sales are still available. Single day passes are running for $30 and two day passes are selling at $50. The VIP tickets, which sold at $125, are sold out. Children under the age of 10 will receive free admission.
Officials have also been stressing parking options for an event of this magnitude. The parking lots of Lowes, off North Stemmons Freeway, and Kohl’s, on Valley Ridge Boulevard, are two of the main locations the city has laid out. From there, the city has set up free shuttle rides to the actual location of the event. Details of when these shuttles run and where they pick up attendees will be marked with signs in the parking lot on the day of the event. On sight parking at the event will not be available.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 2625 Lake Vista Drive, along with the Hilton Garden Inn, 785 State Highway 121 Bypass, are offering festival packages to attendees. Aug. 23 will the final day to book this package at either of the hotels. Included in the package is free transportation to and from the event and to each hotel. Inside the rooms will be a festival t-shirt and commemorative poster provided by the city. Breakfast is included, and each guest will receive a “transportation wristband.”
As far as the actual venue, the city has released what will be allowed into the concert. Foldable chairs, umbrellas, sunscreen, insect repellent and refillable water bottles will be a go for both days. Coolers, drinks, weapons and any recording devices other than a cell phone will not be allowed. City officials have noted that Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Lewisville Children’s Urgent Care will be giving away free refillable water bottles inside.
The final piece of the puzzle that officials have laid out is RV camping options for lodging before the event. There will be four locations available for this use: Lake Park Campground, Sandy Lake RV Resort, Destiny RV Resorts and Hidden Cove Park and Marina.
Lineup for Aug. 31:
3 - 3:30 p.m.:Shivas Headband
4 - 4:30 p.m. :Alan Kaye as Joe Cocker
5 - 5:30 p.m. :Bombasta
6 - 6:45 p.m. :Sarah Jaffe
7:15 - 8 p.m. :John Mayall
8:30 - 9:30 p.m. :Edgar Winter
10 - 11:20 p.m. : ZZ Top
Lineup for Sept. 1:
3 - 3:30 p.m. : Glen Clark Band
4 - 4:30 p.m. : Jonathan Tyler and Northern Lights
5 - 5:30 p.m. : Animotion
6 - 6:45 p.m. : Shemekia Copeland
7:15 - 8 p.m. : The Box Tops
8:30 - 9:30 p.m. : Grand Funk Railroad
10 - 11:20 p.m. : Chicago
