Lewisville residents will be able to weigh in on neighborhood needs, social service priorities and affordable housing issues in an upcoming meeting.
The Community Grants Division will hold the second of two public hearings 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St.
“Our CDBG Advisory Committee hosts two public hearings every year,” Neighborhood Services Coordinator Ashleigh Feryan said. “These public hearings are an open forum for residents, community leaders and nonprofits to speak to the advisory committee about what needs they are seeing in the community. Some examples of needs that were presented to the committee at the November 9th hearing were mental health resources, transportation and affordable or second chance housing.”
Feryan also said anyone can give suggestions on projects they would like to see the funds go towards including street repair, housing rehabilitation and homebuyer programs.
“The Advisory Committee takes these notes into consideration when they are reviewing applications for the next funding cycle,” She said.
This year, the city of Lewisville will receive approximately $784,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that must be used primarily to assist low-to-moderate income residents and areas.
The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee selects projects to be funded with community development grants. Past projects have included homebuyer grants, street and sidewalk replacements, and park improvements, as well as social services for healthcare, seniors, victims of abuse, youth development and others.
The advisory committee also recommends additional funding from the City Social Service Agency Fund for programs and services delivered by non-profit organizations. The city relies on the comments and suggestions from the public and from community organizations to understand community needs and decide how to best use these grants funds.
Comments received during these two public meetings will be considered in how community development grant funds are spent for the upcoming year.
