Community leader T-Ronn Hicks of Lewisville just published his third inspirational book. “Succeeding When Others Don’t Want You To” will give readers the tools they need to achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality, he said, and will help everyone win at life.
In it, author Hicks, aka SimplyBadd, provides information that has changed the lives of thousands.
A victim of bullying when he was young, Hicks has helped countless others navigate their journeys.
Hicks said, “I seek to inspire others to view bullying in the community as a personal problem that everyone needs to solve. If it weren’t for a mentor who stepped in, I believe that I would not have accomplished all that I have today.”
Hicks created the Stop Bullying Our Purpose (S.B.O.P.) program and serves as an inspirational coach to diverse students, preparing them to deal with situations by teaching them strategies in his mentoring program known as Game Changers. Game Changers helps youth overcome academic or behavioral challenges by looking within themselves, finding their inner greatness and creating a plan to bring out that inner greatness so they can succeed in their lives after school and beyond.
Hicks has received four proclamations of appreciation for his work at combating bullying from local, county and state governments; twice received humanitarian awards for his efforts and has been nominated for CNN’s Heroes Community Leader Award, Steve Harvey’s Community Leader Award and National Life Group’s LifeChanger of the Year.
“Succeeding When Others Don’t Want You To” is available on Amazon or SimplyBadd.com.
