Paden Neeley of Lewisville is among those expected to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award by the Arkansas State University Alumni Association.
The award will be presented during Homecoming, Sept. 26.
The other honorees are Charles Kruse of Dexter, Missouri, and Anderson Neal of Texarkana.
Neeley is retired from a longtime career at the University of North Texas, where he was recognized numerous times for his excellence as an educator. The author of numerous textbooks and materials in public accounting, he was recognized as a Faculty All-Star Teacher in 1967 and Outstanding Professor in the College of Business in 1975. Former students established a professorship in his honor in 2006.
A native of Hardy, Neeley earned his bachelor of science in accounting and was a Distinguished Military Graduate of the ROTC program at A-State, serving in the National Guard and active duty during the Berlin crisis.
He later completed a Ph.D. in accounting, the first awarded at the University of Arkansas.
While teaching at UNT, he also was founding director and president of the Professional Development Institute, a nonprofit center providing career development programs and courses such as oil and gas accounting, CPA review, and IRS training.
He has established two scholarship endowments at A-State. The first, in business administration, is in memory of his mother, Orthany Dekker, a longtime business office employee at A-State. The other, in education, is in memory of his wife, Patricia Cross Neeley, also an A-State graduate.
"Each of these A-State alumni has attained an outstanding record of professional and civic achievements, as well as giving extraordinary support to their alma mater,” said Dale Morris, president of the Alumni Association.
This is the 37th year the association has recognized the university’s most distinguished alumni. Among a weekend of special activities, a halftime ceremony recognizing this year's honorees is scheduled for the Red Wolves' Homecoming game with Tulsa.
“Beginning in 1984, the Alumni Association's board of directors has annually selected three award recipients from among the nominations submitted by friends and associates," Morris continued. "Congratulations to Charles, Anderson and Paden for their selection, based on their excellent records of service, professional accomplishments, and loyalty to Arkansas State University."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.