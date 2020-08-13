Church member and community leader T-Ronn Hicks will lead a prayer at 6 p.m. Thursday for all schools in the Lewisville Independent School District in coordination with a nationwide effort. Hicks is a member of Westside Baptist Church and president of the LISD Parent Teacher Association (PTA).
Hicks and other participants will gather on sidewalks in front of schools to pray.
Said Hicks, “We are asking you to join us in praying for the protection of our students, teachers, administrators, lunchroom staff, custodians, bus drivers and others who help make school days possible for our awesome students. We pray for their protection from any and all things that might stop our students from entering schools and learning on a normal basis.”
This is not the first time Hicks has helped the community when it’s been in need. He has even helped other communities by providing relief after tornadoes in West, Texas; Moore, Oklahoma; and Conway, Arkansas. Hicks has twice received humanitarian awards for his efforts and received nominations for CNN’s Heroes Community Leader Award and Steve Harvey’s Community Leader Award.
The mission of Westside Baptist Church is to serve God by sharing Christ and loving people.
