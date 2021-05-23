The city of Lewisville will resume accepting applications for its Property Enhancement Program (PEP) on June 1. The program was suspended in early 2020 due to COVID-19 budget impacts.
The PEP is a financial grant-rebate program for Lewisville residents to assist with exterior home repairs. Eligible applicants may be approved for a 50 percent reimbursement of approved project costs, up to a maximum dollar amount. The maximum dollar amounts are determined by each household’s annual income using a sliding scale.
The PEP is not retroactive for completed projects – applicants must submit a completed application and receive approval before a project begins. The city of Lewisville will not accept applications for repairs that have already started construction or that are completed.
Specific rules, qualifying guidelines, and a printable application can be found on the Property Enhancement Program webpage at cityoflewisville.com/pep.
Selection for inclusion in PEP is on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested applicants can download and print an application from the city's website and schedule an inspection with city staff when the application is complete. Once a project is approved, construction will need to be completed within 180 days. Depending on the project, building permit requirements might apply. A completed project will be inspected by a Neighborhood Services representative to ensure the repair meets all city codes.
The Property Enhancement Program is a major action step of the “Thriving Neighborhoods” Big Move in the Lewisville 2025 vision plan. The goal of this Big Move, and this program, is to reinvest in residential neighborhoods and promote the long-term vitality of those communities.
For more information on the Property Enhancement Program, or to download an application, visit the Property Enhancement Program page at cityoflewisville.com/pep, call Lauren Hassett at 972-219-5099, or email her at lhassett@cityoflewisville.com.
