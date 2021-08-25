It’s been three years since a rodeo has taken place at the Lewisville Rodeo Arena.
But when fans return next month it will have a new name.
The Lewisville City Council approved a resolution last week to name the arena the Bill Weaver Arena in honor of the city’s 11th mayor.
Weaver, who attended the council meeting, was elected mayor in 1963 and was reelected in 1965 and 1967.
According to a city memo, during his tenure the Lewisville Saddle Club approached the city about constructing a community rodeo arena. Weaver worked with the club, as well as the Jaycees, city officials and property owners to create the Lewisville Rodeo Arena in 1964, the city stated.
According to the city Weaver is a 1955 graduate of Lewisville High School and is a member of the LHS Hall of Fame.
He served in the U.S. Army from January of 1957 to December of 1958 and was involved in chemical biological warfare instruction, the city stated.
After serving in the military Weaver became a real estate broker and worked in Lewisville for 32 years. He was a founding officer of the Greater Lewisiville Area Realtors (GLAR), the city stated, and was named Realtor of the Year in 1965 and 1972.
Weaver was named Lewisville’s Citizen of the Year in 1964. He was also president of the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce in 1965. He served on various committees in the city as well.
Weaver’s son, Todd Weaver, expressed his gratitude to the council on behalf of the family.
“I really appreciate that you have gone to this length,” Todd Weaver said. “I remember as a kid my dad coming home late from council meetings. So we have heard the stories over the years, and family by family contacting us about what he meant to them. But things like this happen very rarely.
“He really did do a lot for the city of Lewisville,” Todd Weaver said. “It means more than just having his photo hanging in the hall. It means a lot more to us, and we won’t forget it.”
Mayor TJ Gilmore said he’s happy the city can honor someone who has a long history with Lewisville.
“As big of a town as we have grown to become we still have that pull, that longevity and that history that harkens back to us being a little bit smaller a maybe a little bit more rural than we’ve become today,” Gilmore said. “But we still have that and still carry that forward. And that speaks to what we’re doing here tonight.”
The arena, located on Parkway Drive between Mill Street and Kealy Avenue, was the site of the Labor Day Rodeo for more than 50 years until the saddle club disbanded in 2018, the city stated. Since the city took over ownership of the arena in 2018 it has hosted other events such as the Fiesta Charra earlier this year.
In early 2021 work began on renovations, which include a retaining wall and grading work.
Gilmore said renovations to the arena will be complete by the end of 2021. The Pro Bull Riders (PBR) Lewisville event is set for Sept. 17, marking the first rodeo at the event since September of 2018.
The city stated there will be a ceremony during the PBR Lewisville event to honor Weaver and to name the facility. Before the PBR event there will be a cattle drive parade, and Weaver will be invited to serve as the parade marshal.
