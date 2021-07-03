The city of Lewisville is seeking original artwork from Lewisville and Castle Hills residents for consideration to be used in a new public art project – art wrapped traffic signal boxes.
Selected images will be converted into vinyl wraps to enhance the look of some traffic signal boxes throughout the city. This project will give local artists an opportunity to have artwork displayed in a public space while enhancing the look of usually very plain-looking control boxes.
The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Winners will be chosen by a selection committee and will be notified via email and/or phone.
Selected artists will be paid a stipend of $300 for their work being selected for inclusion in this project.
Payments will be made once approved works have been received by the public art project manager.
Artwork should be original to the artist submitting to the call and only digital images will be accepted for consideration. The original work can be from any medium such as painting, graphic design, photography, or printmaking, but it must be able to be captured in a high-quality digital image for reproducing into the wrap.
Works and images that have a landscape orientation are preferred as they will better fit the multi-sided utility box layout. Artists may submit up to three unique works on their application. Up to four designs will be selected during this phase of the project.
To read all the requirements and to complete an application form, visit the Call for Artists page at lewisvillegrand.com. For information contact Arts Center Manager Denise Helbing at 972-219-8478 or dhelbing@cityoflewisville.com
Hop Into History
Experience the city of Lewisville’s newest pieces of permanent public art, “Hop Into History,” in a unique way, through color rubbings of the raised images on each plaque near the six bronze rabbit sculptures.
The city has created a map/worksheet that can be used for these rubbings. The map shows the locations for all six sculptures around Old Town. The worksheet is broken into six squares with the name of each sculpture to do the rubbings.
Worksheets and crayons are available for public use at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church St., Visitor Information Center, 247 W. Main St., and Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St., during normal business hours. The map/worksheets also are available on the “Lewisville Sculpture Series” page at cityoflewisville.com so they can be printed at home and brought to Old Town.
Lewisville Sculpture Series - Hop Into History is a series of life-sized bronze jackrabbit sculptures made into various anthropomorphic characters that portray historically significant events in Lewisville. Hop Into History includes six sculptures in five locations throughout Old Town.
The city engaged the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design to create a multi-unit, small-scale sculpture series for this public art project. The sculpture concepts and clay modeling were completed by selected student artists, and the casting and finishing work on each sculpture was completed by David and Martin Iles of Bolivar Bronze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.