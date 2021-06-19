Maithen Elizabeth

Maithen Elizabeth created “The Veterans River Table,” which is on display at the Lewisville Public Library.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Lewisville Public Library this month to see "The Veterans River Table."

Created by Maithen Elizabeth, this custom piece of art aims to raise awareness for the many proud veterans in and around Denton County. The work will be on display at the library through July 7. For more information go to https://loom.ly/gxwly1s.

Input sought on programs

Lewisville ISD is inviting parents, staff members, and community members to provide input on federal programs administered by the Texas Education Agency. 

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday a virtual meeting will be held where participants can review and share thoughts on IDEA Part B requirements for parentally-placed private school children with disabilities and the Special Education Consolidated Grant.  Consultation on the provision of services for private school children is in accordance with 34 CFR 300.454 (b) (3).

Registration for this event is currently open, and closes at noon Tuesday.

To register go to tinyurl.com/5pfxwh8r.

i.Tina makes debut

i.Tina – a Tina Turner tribute band - makes its Sounds of Lewisville debut on Tuesday in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church Street.

Concerts start at 7 p.m. every Tuesday night in June and July. Opening acts will perform 7-7:45 p.m., and headliners will perform 8-9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort. Well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed at the shows. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Smoking and vaping are prohibited in Wayne Ferguson Plaza. 

For more information about the “Sounds of Lewisville” concerts, call 972-219-5082 or visit SoundsOfLewisville.com.

