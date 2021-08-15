The Lewisville City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting Sept. 13, in the Council Chambers at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church St.
The $226,618,323 proposed budget includes maintaining the property tax rate at .443301 per $100 valuation and increasing utility rates by 4.9%. Lewisville still has some of lower property tax and utility rates among North Texas cities.
This budget includes additional investment in the city's infrastructure, funding for a new Patrol Assigned Vehicle Program, and funding for a joint fire training facility with Flower Mound and Highland Village. The budget presentation held at the budget workshop Aug. 7, also took into consideration a city of Lewisville/Castle Hills integrated budget that would be added to the city's adopted budget once annexation takes place. Annexation of Castle Hills is proposed for November.
The proposed budget document is available for review on the Annual Budget page at cityoflewisville.com and at the City Secretary’s Office or at the Lewisville Public Library during regular hours.
If you have questions regarding the budget, contact Gina McGrath, Director of Strategic Services, at 972-219-3408.
Traffic signal box art
The deadline to submit original artwork for the city of Lewisville’s new public art project – art wrapped traffic signal boxes – is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Selected images will be converted into vinyl wraps to enhance the look of some traffic signal boxes throughout the city. This project will give local artists an opportunity to have artwork displayed in a public space while enhancing the look of usually very plain-looking control boxes.
Selected artists will be paid a stipend of $300 for their work being selected for inclusion in this project. Payments will be made once approved works have been received by the public art project manager.
Artwork should be original to the artist submitting to the call and only digital images will be accepted for consideration. The original work can be from any medium such as painting, graphic design, photography, or printmaking, but it must be able to be captured in a high-quality digital image for reproduction into the wrap.
Works and images that have a landscape orientation are preferred as they will better fit the multi-sided utility box layout. Artists may submit up to three unique works on their application. Up to four designs will be selected during this phase of the project.
To read all the requirements and to complete an application form, visit the Call for Artists page at lewisvillegrand.com. Any questions about this call for artists should be sent to Arts Center Manager Denise Helbing at 972-219-8478, or by email at dhelbing@cityoflewisville.com.
