Deadline extended

The deadline for student applications to be submitted for the first Lewisville Achievement Fair has been extended to Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

The Lewisville Achievement Fair is an initiative of the Mayor’s Commission: Listen Learn Lead and celebrates the accomplishments in a range of fields by people of color.

Any student who lives in Lewisville enrolled in grades 6-12 at any school, including home schooled students, is eligible to enter.

A panel of seven judges will evaluate each project on Sunday, Feb. 20, and awards will be presented.

More information can be viewed at: cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/5826/710?backlist=%2F

Donations encouraged

The members of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Lewisville ISD Bolin Professional Learning Center on Main Street in Lewisville.

The special guest speaker will be Mary Freeman, Director of Community Relations for Collin and Denton Counties for the Salvation Army. She will share information about the work that the Salvation Army does in those communities. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank and a new or gently used book for the Children's Book Project. All area retired school personnel are invited to attend and are eligible to participate in door prize drawings.

App launched

Oncor launched a virtual assistant platform allowing customers to engage with Oncor at any time. Residents can now use the virtual assistant chat feature on Oncor.com to report outages, receive status updates and get answers to questions about vegetation management. Residents can also download the My Oncor app from the App Store or Google Play to have mobile access to the platform.

