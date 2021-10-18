A safe and active commute
National Walk and Bike to School Day highlights the importance of a safe and active commute to school.
Elementary Schools throughout LISD participated to support safe, active travel to school.
Some of the LISD schools that had students walk and bike to school were Castle Hills, Mill Street, Peters Colony, Donald and Prairie Trail. TXDOT donated bike helmets to campuses to give away to students throughout the day.
Lewisville and Flower Mound Police Departments also volunteered their time to ride their bikes with students and peddled alongside to escort them across the street to campus.
The National Center for Safe Routes to School, the coordinating agency for Walk and Bike to School Day, is committed to empowering communities to make active commutes to school a safe, appealing, preferred choice for families. For more information on Walk and Bike to School Day, visit walkbiketoschool.org.
Early voting opens Monday
Early voting for the $95 million, Nov. 2 bond election, to build a new joint Lewisville Police Department and Fire Department public safety center begins Monday, Oct. 18, and runs through Friday, Oct. 29.
Early voting for Denton County residents of Lewisville will be held at the Lewisville Municipal Annex, Thrive, the Denton County Administration building and any other designated early voting location in Denton County.
Dates and times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.
Early voting for Dallas County residents of Lewisville will be held at the Coppell Town Center, George L. Allen Sr. Courts Building and any other designated early voting location in Dallas County.
Dates and times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 23, 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 29.
The election will be held Saturday, Nov. 2.
ICU near capacity
According to Medical City Lewisville, between Oct. 1, and Oct. 7, 95% of ICU beds were occupied. An average of 12 ICU beds were occupied with 1 staffed ICU bed available in the last week.
