The improbable run to the Class 3A state title game by the 1972 Fighting Farmers football team is the subject of a new exhibit at the Lewisville Visitors Information Center, 247 W. Main St.
Coming off a disastrous 1971 season, a young coaching staff changed the energy and enthusiasm of the team. The 1972 team was the first Lewisville High School football team to reach the state championship game.
This exhibit explores each game of the regular season, three wins in the playoffs, and the state title game against the Uvalde Coyotes.
The exhibit features replicas of each game program, historic pictures of the players, and artifacts such as letterman jackets, a 1972 football jersey, player helmets and trophies the team earned as they advanced through the playoffs.
In conjunction with the exhibit’s opening, the City has produced a documentary about the accomplishments of that team. The 43-minute film, produced by City videographer Matthew Thornbury, includes interviews with players, coaches, and students who were part of the magical 1972 season, along with vintage footage and photos from that year.
Even though the Farmers fell just a yard short of winning the title, that season remains legendary in the hearts of loyal LHS supporters. The film will be shown each day in the exhibit.
The exhibit is open at the Lewisville Visitor Information Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thrive celebration
Lewisville Parks & Recreation will celebrate the first year of Thrive recreation center and the grand opening of Thrive Nature Park on Aug. 28.
Thrive +1 is a come-and-go event with activities starting at 10 a.m. Attendees will be able to take part in multiple fitness class demonstrations, go on short nature hikes, and have a shot a multiple giveaways. Thrive Ambassadors also will provide tours of the facility.
Reservations are required for this event. To reserve a spot, please contact PARD Senior Administrative Assistant Casey Spears at cspears@cityoflewisville.com.
Food trucks will be on-site to provide food options.
Thrive is an 87,000-square-foot multigenerational recreation center, located at 1950 S. Valley Parkway. It features a natatorium, gymnasiums, an indoor walking track, expanded fitness area, community rooms, indoor playground, and more than 14,000 square feet of space dedicated to activities for senior adults. also will feature a permanent public art component that flows naturally through the building. Thrive offers more than 100 hours of play and exercise a week.
To learn more about Thrive, visit LewisvilleThrive.com.
Vaccine drive
Carrollton-based Happy Pharmacy will host a COVID-19 vaccine drive from 1-4 p.m. today at Companerismo Biblico El Camino, 425 W. Purnell St. in Lewisville.
Organizers said the pharmacy is trying to expand access to the local Hispanic/Latino community to get as many people vaccinated as possible. There is no insurance or ID requirement. Anyone aged 12 and older are welcome to come and get their Pfizer vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.