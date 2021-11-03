Pantry partnership
Camey Elementary has a new addition to their campus this year – a food pantry of its own.
The school partnered with Minnie’s Food Pantry with support from The Cigna Foundation with the help of Mirna Cervantes, Camey’s Communities in Schools Traditional Site Coordinator.
Cervantes said the pantry will bring food security to families every month for the entire school year. Minnie’s Food Pantry provides the food for the school. For its first delivery, Camey Elementary is starting out with 80 boxes and each box has 40 pounds of food.
Camey Principal Angela Cortez said the school wants to meet its students’ needs in the wake of the pandemic.
Earlier this month, a team of volunteers from Minnie’s Food Pantry helped set up the Camey food pantry, bringing in pallets of foods and organizing the space for efficiency.
Besides the large boxes of food, the new food pantry is also stocked with snacks and bottled water for students throughout the day.
Applications open for remote patrons
Lewisville Public Library announced a new program on Oct. 22 designed to bring services to Denton County residents who are unable to visit the library due to illness, disability, or age-related issues.
Through the “Homebound Card” program, patrons aged 18 and older can designate a someone to pick up and drop off library items on their behalf. Members of this program will be allowed to borrow up to 50 library items at once, access digital collections and electronic resources, use the Interlibrary Loan program, renew items and place holds on other items.
Interested patrons must download the Homebound Library Card application found on the Lewisville Public Library’s website. Residents can fill it out and submit it to the Library in person or by mail. In order to keep personal information safe and secure, the application may not be submitted by email. Applications can be mailed to the Lewisville Public Library’s Accounts Services Supervisor at P.O. Box 299002 Lewisville, TX 75029.
After receiving the completed application, Library staff will contact the applicant to arrange a video meeting to establish the account. The Homebound library card and PIN information will be mailed to the patron.
Public input requested
The city of Lewisville and Serve Denton are inviting residents to a special Community Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, at the Next Steps Center to provide input on the potential creation of a nonprofit center in Lewisville.
Serve Denton's mission is to partner with nonprofits to help make their services more accessible for people in need. It makes services more accessible by housing multiple nonprofits who provide multiple services under one roof.
The goal of this meeting is to provide information on what a nonprofit center is and to receive feedback from the community to see if a Serve Lewisville nonprofit center is wanted or needed. City representatives also want input on what services residents think are missing in Lewisville that a potential nonprofit center would address.
This event is free to attend, and no registration is required. Play Lewisville on Wheels (PLOW) also will be on site for kids to have a place to play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.