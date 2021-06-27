The Lewisville Public Library is changing its hours of operation four days a week to better serve residents beginning Thursday.
The library will open one hour earlier Monday through Thursday. The new hours of operation will be: Monday-Wednesday - 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday - 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The library will be closed Sundays.
The drive-up materials window remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Lewisville Public Library is located at 1197 W. Main St. For more information, visit library.cityoflewisville.com.
Portions of Lake Park reopen today for public use
Portions of Lake Park that were temporarily closed earlier this month are back open for vehicle traffic, swimming, and picnicking. However, the boat ramps, courtesy docks, and Hobie Point will remain closed due the high-water levels.
The campgrounds, fishing barge, Lake Park Golf Course, and the disc golf course remain open for public use.
Anyone walking around the park should remember that floodwaters have changed the conditions of the shoreline and the campgrounds. Caution is urged and visitors are encouraged to wear a life jacket when walking along the shore.
Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department will post routine updates on lake conditions on its Twitter and Facebook social media accounts, and on playlewisville.com.
Western Days vendor applications available
Vendor applications for Western Days 2021 will be available starting at noon on Monday.
Western Days will be held September 24-25 in and around Old Town Lewisville.
Vendor spots fill quickly, and availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. Last year, vendor spots sold out prior to August. Application packets must be completed in full before submitted applications will be considered.
There are multiple vendor application options including food concessionaires, businesses, nonprofits, artists and food sampling.
Vendors can fill out the online application at LewisvilleWesternDays.com. Completed applications are due by Aug. 27.
