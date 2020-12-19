The Lewisville Police Department has joined the Neighbors by Ring app to further connect with residents and improve the safety of the community.
Neighbors by Ring allows users to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime and safety incidents so fellow residents can stay informed.
The Lewisville Police Department can view public posts to Neighbors and post relevant updates or safety alerts.
Residents do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone with a smartphone can download the Neighbors app, customize the geographic area for which they want to receive notifications, and begin receiving updates and posting photos or videos from any device.
The Neighbors app is available for purchase in the Apple App and Google Play Stores by searching ‘Neighbors by Ring.’
City offices to close for holidays
City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday; and Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
All essential services will continue to operate. Garbage collection scheduled for Friday both weeks will be pushed back to Saturday. Lewisville Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas. It also will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, and will be closed Jan. 1, 2021.
‘Valor and Sacrifice’ exhibit installed
Valor and Sacrifice art exhibit installed inside Lewisville Municipal Annex
The Valor and Sacrifice community art project that started as a temporary exhibit to accompany The Wall That Heals is now permanently installed for public display inside the Lewisville Municipal Annex, 1197 W. Main Street.
The exhibit features hundreds of red ceramic poppies that were created by community members under the guidance of Dallas-based artist Jen Rose.
The red poppy originated after World War I as a universal symbol for veterans and has since been adopted for veterans of any war. The power of this art installation lies in the clustering of individual poppies to form a strong visual impact where installed, and the community involvement of making the poppies.
The Wall That Heals, the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, came to Lewisville Lake Park in May 2019. It honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
To learn more about Valor and Sacrifice, or to see all of the public art pieces in the Lewisville collection, visit the “Public Art” page on mclgrand.com. That site lists all the completed works of art as well as works in progress. Pictures detailing the creation of the Valor and Sacrifice poppies also are featured on that site.
