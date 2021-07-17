The city of Lewisville is asking residents to take a short survey to provide input as it considers improvements to the curbside recycling program.
The four-question survey can be found at https://surveys.elucd.com/to/Ej55C9oi and takes about one minute to complete.
A successful recycling program diverts materials away from landfills, extending the life of landfills and reducing the waste stream. In past years, the city received a rebate from recyclable materials that helped offset the cost of curbside recycling for residences.
That no longer is the case and the cost of the program continues to increase for the city and for residents. One of the biggest factors in Lewisville's increased cost is contamination, which happens when regular trash is mixed in with recyclable materials or when people mistakenly attempt to recycle items that are not recyclable. Reducing contamination could help reduce the cost of the recycling program and make the program more effective.
Potential changes to the current curbside recycling program would address contamination issues, extend the life of landfills, reduce the waste stream, and maintain cost efficiency for the city and residents.
Poetry submissions accepted
Lewisville Grand Theater is now accepting poetry submissions to be read during a special event, An Afternoon with the Poet Laureate, at 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St.
Lewisville Poet Laureate YoonSoo Nam will read some of her poems during this event. The program will take place in the Art Gallery amongst visual works of art by Nam on display through her exhibition "Into the Resting Place."
Poems being sent for consideration should have a theme of “peace” and include content/subject matters appropriate for all ages. The Poet, or their designee, would be expected to attend the program to read their work. Each poet may submit up to five works for consideration.
Complete rules and an application form can be found on the Call for Artists page on lewisvillegrand.com. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
A Google account is required to submit an application. If you do not have a Google account, or if you have trouble using the form, contact Arts Center Manager Denise Helbing at dhelbing@cityoflewisville.com or 972-219-8478.
Car safety seat inspections
The Lewisville Police Department will conduct car safety seat inspections and installations from 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at Central Fire Station, 188 N. Valley Parkway.
Appointments are necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 972-219-3668.
Certified technicians will help parents with common problems such as making sure a seat is installed correctly, a child is buckled in correctly, and determining if a seat is the right size for the child.
