‘An upcoming star’
Marichelle Samples has been hired as Lewisville’s Director of Economic Development.
Samples has over nine years of local government experience and comes to Lewisville from the Dallas Attorney’s Office, where she served as assistant city attorney. While in Dallas, Samples started her career in the Litigation Division and transitioned to the General Counsel Division, where she was later promoted to serve as a supervising attorney for the Economic and Community Development Section.
“Marichelle is an upcoming star in the economic development world,” City Manager Claire Powell said. “Her knowledge of economic development tools and experience negotiating and drafting some of the top economic development deals in the metroplex made her the right person for the job.”
Road repair
Lewisville has contracted with SAZ Infrastructure, Inc. to perform street and sidewalk repairs on Summerwind Lane between North Garden Ridge Boulevard and Sunswept Terrace.
Work is scheduled to begin Friday and is schedule to be completed by Apr. 29, weather permitting.
Due to the use of heavy equipment, residents are encouraged to use caution when transiting the area. Drivers should expect lane closures.
Design contest
Over 100 STEM students participated in the medical equipment design contest.
Lewisville ISD middle school STEM students were tasked by local engineers to design medical equipment and get hands-on experience with a potential career path.
In partnership with Tech Titans and sponsored by Stryker Communications, LISD provided students the opportunity to learn about STEM jobs. Stryker, located in Flower Mound, is a medical technology company that worked with LISD sixth grade STEM students to design medical equipment of their own.
Over 100 entries were sent in by LISD students for this project. Stryker engineers served as project judges and virtually visited the four STEM middle schools to provide feedback, let students ask questions and announce the winners of the entries. 17 students won a $50 Walmart gift card thanks to the sponsorship and the top three designs were selected to visit Stryker in person and have their drawings recreated virtually using the same technology Stryker uses with its clients.
The three design winners who got to visit Stryker were Maria Stella Lepore (Downing), Merry Tial (Hedrick), and Brady Bassier (Forestwood).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.