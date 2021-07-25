School supplies and services will be distributed free of charge to students from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Westside Baptist Church, 900 West Bellaire Blvd. in Lewisville during the church’s Back-to-School Fair.
“We know that getting ready for school can be overwhelming and expensive, which is why we’re here to help with free school supplies, haircuts given by barbers and information about other resources so every kid is ready for the first day of school with confidence,” said Jackie Shaw, Westside’s social justice minister.
Donations of the following school supplies will be accepted: backpacks for boys and girls; No. 2 pencils/mechanical pencils; loose notebook paper/wide spiral notebooks; Crayons; dry-erase markers; washable makers; highlighters; glue sticks; scissors; three-ring binders; Kleenex; hygiene supplies; rolls of paper towels; plastic folders with pockets and brad (assorted colors).
School supply donations may be dropped off on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation should visit:
For more information, visit SocialJusticeTeam@wbcchurch.org or call 972-896-7765.
Thrive to close temporarily
Thrive, the city’s multigenerational recreation center that opened in 2020, will close the week of Aug. 2-8 for annual maintenance and cleaning. Thrive will reopen at 5 a.m. Aug. 9.
During the one-week closure, Thrive members are encouraged to take advantage of three free fitness classes held at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville. Yoga is Wednesday at 6 p.m., pilates is Thursday at 6 p.m., and tai chi is Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Budget workshop
Lewisville City Council will host its annual budget workshop at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 in the Glenmore Savage Community Room at the Lewisville Municipal Annex, 1197 W. Main St.
During the workshop, staff will present the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget along with information about projected revenue, water/sewer bills, and scheduled capital projects.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment. A formal public hearing will be held on Aug. 16, with final City Council votes on the budget Sept. 13 and on the property tax rate Sept. 20.
Visual Art League speaker
Katie Brinkley will be the Visual Art League’s guest speaker at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Classroom 2 of the Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St.
This event is open to the public and there is no charge.
Brinkley opened Vantage Point Art Gallery, a display space for local
artists on the square in Gainesville, and added public murals to downtown Gainesville. She'll be speaking about the vision and outline of Vantage Point Gallery, as well as the process of her mural work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.