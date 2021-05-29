A mandatory workshop for all potential Arts Support Grants applicant groups will be held June 7, 6 p.m., by Zoom.
Applications are now being accepted online and are available for download on the Art Related Grants page on MCLGrand.com. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21.
Applicants can use this link to join the Zoom meeting:
https://cityoflewisville.zoom.us/j/94012495625
Meeting ID: 940 1249 5625
At this workshop, applicant groups will learn about any changes to the application and its requirements and reporting expectations.
This workshop is part of a process the city of Lewisville uses when accepting applications for Arts Support Grants for fiscal year 2021-22. Grant applications are submitted to, and reviewed by, the Arts Advisory Board annually. A recommendation is included in the annual proposed budget for Council consideration, and grant awards are made on an annual basis.
Applicant groups will be required to make a presentation about their application to the Arts Advisory Board on Aug. 14. Specific times per group will be assigned at a later date based on how many applications are received.
An Arts organization meeting all criteria listed below is eligible to apply for funding from the city of Lewisville Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund:
- Nonprofit tax-exempt arts organizations
- Must have a minimum of two-year history of providing arts programs to residents of Lewisville, as measured from the date of application
- Proposing a program/event/exhibition to take place within the city limits of the City of Lewisville. Events may be held outside of the city limits of Lewisville with approval of the City Council
- Must have successfully fulfilled all prior contractual obligations to City of Lewisville
- Must have local (Lewisville resident) representation on Board of Directors
- A representative of the organization must have attended the pre-application training session to be scheduled annually.
For more information on the Arts Support Grants for the city of Lewisville, contact Arts Manager Denise Helbing at 972-219-8478 or by email at dhelbing@cityoflewisville.com.
Fair housing workshop
The city of Lewisville and the North Central Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center are co-hosting a free Virtual Fair Housing event on from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Topics will include fair housing, tenants’ rights, and eviction and foreclosure prevention. This webinar will include presentations from the North Texas Fair Housing Center, Texas Tenants Union, and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.
Registration is required, and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/2m5vzv37.
Forever Mac kicks off music series
Forever Mac - A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac, ushers in Lewisville’s return to outdoor concerts with the start of the 2021 Sounds of Lewisville concert series on Tuesday in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St.
Forever Mac is six Dallas music veterans, exploring some of the most powerful and influential music ever made. Their faithful recreation of those beautiful harmonies and iconic instrumental tones will take the audience back to the days when Fleetwood Mac’s hits ruled the radio.
Josh Wright, the 2020 Sounds of Lewisville at Home People’s Choice Award winner, will be the opening act.
Concerts start at 7 p.m. every Tuesday night in June and July. Opening acts will perform 7-7:45 p.m., and headliners will perform 8-9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort. Well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed at the shows. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Masks are not required at this event, but anyone who feels more comfortable with a mask or has not been fully vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear one.
