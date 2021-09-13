Sergeant promoted
Chris Clements was promoted from detective sergeant to captain on Wednesday.
Clements oversees cases pertaining to burglary, criminal mischief, theft and fraud.
He has worked for the Lewisville Police department for almost 20 years starting as a community service officer for the city.
GoZone Launched
The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) launched its new GoZone on-demand rideshare service on Tuesday.
Riders will be able to utilize GoZone for trips within two dedicated zones – Denton and Lewisville/Highland Village. GoZone vans will be used to pick up and drop off riders at virtual stops within the zones. Passengers can get their first four rides free until Thursday, Oct. 7.
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 31, passengers were able to download the DCTA GoZone mobile app to book their trips in real time. Users who do not have a smart phone can now call DCTA customer service at (940) 243-0077 to create an account and book a trip. Passengers also can pay with exact cash on board.
The service will operate 365 days per year 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.
Monday through Saturdays, rides will need to start and end within the same zone. On Sundays, riders can book rides between the zones.
Denton and Lewisville Connect Routes will operate Tuesday through Dec. 6. North Texas Xpress will operate with two trips, Monday through Friday from Tuesday through Sept. 30, 2022.
GoZone replaced the Lewisville Lakeway On-Demands service, Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC), Evening On-Demand, Highland Village Lyft Program and Lewisville Access to Flower Mound Lyft Program.
In person meetings resume
Members of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will begin their first in-person event on Sept. 16 at the Lewisville ISD Bolin Professional Learning Center.
Members will reunite to celebrate a Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) family reunion on Main Street in Lewisville. The celebration will include refreshments and surprise entertainment. New members will be recognized, and Officers and Committee Chairs will be introduced. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank and a new or gently used book for the Children's Book Project. All area retired school personnel are invited to attend.
