The Texas EMS, Trauma & Acute Care Foundation (TETAF) announces the new secretary of its Board of Directors is Ricky Reeves, EMT-P, a longtime advocate for trauma care in Lewisville.
Reeves is the executive director at Texas EMS in Granbury and was previously the EMS division chief for the Lewisville Fire Department. He has served on the TETAF Board of Directors since 2011 and this is his second term as secretary.
“Ricky Reeves understands the needs of trauma care patients and we are pleased he continues to serve as a leader for our Board of Directors,” said Dinah S. Welsh, president and CEO of TETAF. “Ricky has devoted his career, and his personal time, to strengthening the quality of trauma, stroke, maternal, and neonatal care in Texas and embodies our mission at TETAF.”
TETAF is the only Texas-based source for hospital trauma, stroke, neonatal and maternal levels of care verification surveys and resources, according to a press release. TETAF also supports the state health care system by providing legislative advocacy and educational opportunities. Its Board of Directors consists of 17 members, including Reeves, who are all from different regions in Texas, rural and urban, and are leading experts in trauma and perinatal care.
“Ensuring that our state has a world-class trauma care system is vitally important,” said Reeves. “It is truly an honor to continue serving as an officer for the TETAF Board of Directors to make a difference in our state’s trauma and perinatal care systems.”
Ricky Reeves has been involved in many areas of emergency services since 1979 after receiving his paramedic certification. He also worked for Titus Regional Medical Center as the EMS Director and for the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.
He is serving as the chair for the North Central Texas Trauma Advisory Council (NCTTRAC). Reeves is actively involved with the legislative process in Austin trying to protect current and future funding for Regional Advisory Councils (RACs) and the trauma and EMS system.
He is also a member on the Texas EMS Alliance (TEMSA) Board of Directors as one of the founding members, a task force leader for the Emergency Medical Task Force where he deployed in support of Hurricane Harvey, and he has been involved and served on the GETAC Disaster / Emergency Preparedness Committee and has just started his 3 year term on the GETAC EMS Committee.
In 2016, Reeves was awarded the EMS Administrator of the Year from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This award honors an administrator, researcher or manager at the local, city, county, regional or state level who has made a positive contribution to EMS and is committed to building a strong team able to respond effectively.
For more information about TETAF’s services and advocacy, visit tetaf.org. To learn more about the Board of Directors, visit tetaf.org/board-of-directors/.
