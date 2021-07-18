The Lewisville City Council has hired nationally recognized sculptor Madeline Wiener to create and install a public art piece that celebrates the Chin community in Lewisville and their rich culture.
Wiener is the founder of The Marble Institute of Colorado. She is known for stylized figurative art with superb craftsmanship and striking humanity, with many pieces featuring elements that encourage visitors to directly interact with the art.
Wiener has been to Lewisville before. She was one of three finalists interviewed for the public art project at Thrive. She is currently completing a commission in Denton. Examples of her past work can be seen online at madelinewiener.com.
The primary location for the artwork is Central Park, 1899 S. Edmonds Lane. Specifications for this public art piece called for the sculpture to be composed primarily or entirely of stone. The intent is for the finished piece to provide visitors some form of tactile interaction so they can experience the sculpture in some other means in addition to visually. Completion of the project estimated in late 2022.
Lewisville is home to more than 4,000 residents of Chin heritage. Many are refugees from the former country of Burma (now called Myanmar), which they fled after decades of official and cultural oppression. Lewisville is home to one of the largest Chin communities in the United States.
The budget for this commission is up to $90,000 which is inclusive of all costs associated with the project.
To see all the public art pieces in the city of Lewisville collection, visit the “Public Art” page on cityoflewisville.com. That site lists all the completed works of art as well as works in progress.
