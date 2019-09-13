Lewisville High School math teacher Julie Williams has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Williams was nominated by her former student, Shelby Lobaugh, for supporting and mentoring her through a difficult time in her life.
“Mrs. Williams has been in my life since I was in the sixth grade,” Lobaugh said. “She had so much faith in me. When I decided to start hanging out with the wrong crowd, Mrs. Williams had a one-on-one meeting with me to discuss how my behavior affected her and the others around me in our class.”
With Williams’ intervention and help, Lobaugh flourished. She has the same passion for every student, whether they’re demonstrating good or bad behavior. She expresses her love and devotion to students in many ways, from taking time to get to know them individually, to reminding them of their worth and potential. Williams has also stepped up in many community and leadership roles at her school, acting as a cheer instructor and former student council director.
“Mrs. Williams needs to be recognized,” Lobaugh said. “She has changed my life, as well as the lives of others, through her genuine kindness, love, and devotion to her students.”
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-20 school year.
One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district. Four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district. Ten LifeChanger award winners will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district. One Spirit Award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district. There will also be one Spotlight Award winner. This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year.
For 2019-20, the Spotlight Award will be given to a nominee who has made a proven impact on school safety. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the grand prize Winner will be revealed.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
- Make a positive impact in the lives of students
- Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
- Possess a proven record of professional excellence
- Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
- Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
To view Williams’ LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit LifeChangeroftheYear.com.
