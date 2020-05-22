While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of the Sounds of Lewisville Summer Concert Series, there may be an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent.
The city of Lewisville is presenting the Sounds of Lewisville @ Home Digital Concert Series beginning next month.
The program allows individuals or groups from the same household to submit a video of their musical performance. Selected videos will be featured on the Wayne Ferguson Plaza and Lewisville Live Facebook pages every Tuesday in June and July.
Jamie Milstead, events specialist for the city of Lewisville, said this event is a nice alternative to what the city had previously offered.
“Budgeting concerts meant a virtual concert where we brought the booked bands to the MLC Grand, they performed and we broadcast live on Facebook, like Lava Cantina was doing, was no longer an option,” Milstead said. “So the events team was listening to webinars with event organizations across the state and nation about virtual events. Most of those were about taking an existing event virtual, which isn't an option for us due to budgeting concerts. But the idea to have this re-imagined version popped into my head during one of these webinars.”
The best part, she said, is residents can still hear the music they enjoy.
“The community loves Sounds of Lewisville,” she said. “Every week, someone celebrates their birthday or anniversary, we've had people get engaged during a concert, it's a date night, meet up groups or cycle clubs have organized activities around it. So doing this version enabled us to have the concert series in some capacity. And to showcase local talent.
“People are at home with fewer things to go out and do,” Milstead said. “Recitals, concerts, musical performances have been cancelled, so there is an audience out there that wants people to see their talent and the hard work they've put in, and Sounds of Lewisville @ Home Digital Concert Series is an outlet for that.”
The video can contain up to three songs. Any genre of music is allowed, originals or covers will be accepted. Songs must not include profanity.
Similar to the Sounds of Lewisville the public will vote on their favorite performance. The winner will be invited to perform at a future Lewisville event.
“It may not be Sounds of Lewisville. It may depend on the type of performer we get,” Milstead said. “There is a lot of room to be creative with the type of video you send in.”
For more information go to tinyurl.com/ycwe8wff or contact Milstead at jmilstead@cityoflewisville.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.