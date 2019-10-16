ISL
Courtesy of ISL

Some of the top swimmers in the world will showcase their skills in Lewisville this weekend.

The LISD Westside Aquatic Center, 1750 Duncan Lane, will host the inaugural meet of the International Swimming League (ISL). From 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ISL teams New York Breakers, London Roar, Iron and L.A. Current will compete. The event will feature 40 swimmers, including Olympic medalists and world record holders.

Among those expected to compete are Ryan Murphy, the reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 100 and 200 backstroke, and is the world record holder of the men’s 100 backstroke. Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, the most dominant medley swimmer in the world, is also expected to compete.

The teams will be making their ISL debuts after the other four clubs competed in the first two matches in Indianapolis and Naples, according to an ISL press release. After the six-match regular season, the top four clubs will advance to the grand finals at the 12,000-seat Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will be streamed live on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Go to isl.global for ticket information.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments