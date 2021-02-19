The city of Lewisville will provide free water on a first-come basis Friday and Saturday through a public watering station at Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 E. Valley Ridge Blvd.
Residents can fill their own containers with clean water suitable for all uses, including drinking or bathing.
The station will be open 1-4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
For questions about this watering station, or any other inclement weather related issues, contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129.
Residents are encouraged to watch the city of Lewisville website (cityoflewisville.com) and social media accounts for further updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.