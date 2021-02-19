Water
File photo

The city of Lewisville will provide free water on a first-come basis Friday and Saturday through a public watering station at Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 E. Valley Ridge Blvd.

Residents can fill their own containers with clean water suitable for all uses, including drinking or bathing. 

The station will be open 1-4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For questions about this watering station, or any other inclement weather related issues, contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129.

Residents are encouraged to watch the city of Lewisville website (cityoflewisville.com) and social media accounts for further updates.

