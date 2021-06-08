The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) will open Sun Valley Aquatic Center, 801 S. Valley Parkway, on a limited schedule, beginning Saturday.
The facility was scheduled to open May 29 to kick off the PARD Summer Swim Season, but that opening was delayed due to a lifeguard shortage.
The limited schedule will be:
- Monday / Thursday / Friday: 12-7 p.m.
- Tuesday / Wednesday: Closed
- Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
During this limited opening, all visitors will pay the Twilight Rate of $3 per person, regardless if they are a Lewisville resident or not. Admission for children ages two and younger is still free. Only the Lazy River and the Leisure Pool will be opened at this time. Partybrella rentals will be available once Sun Valley resumes full operations.
The lifeguard shortage is a nationwide problem and PARD is still looking for lifeguards. The city pays $13 per hour for lifeguards. Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard should visit governmentjobs.com/careers/Lewisville.
