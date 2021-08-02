Vector Disease Control International, a private company contracted by the City of Lewisville, has confirmed the city of Lewisville's first positive West Nile virus mosquito trap for 2021.
The positive sample came from a trap collected Friday around East Hill Park. This area is one of nine core sites regularly tested for the mosquito-borne virus.
Ground spraying will be conducted in a half-mile radius of the testing location. Weather permitting, spraying is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 9 p.m. each night. Trucks operated by Vector Disease Control International will conduct the spraying. The insecticide being used is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and poses minimal risk to humans and the environment.
This is the sixth year the city of Lewisville has worked with Vector Disease Control International. The private company has its own certified lab and technicians. By using a private company, the city is able to receive test results faster than if tested by the state.
City crews are regularly walking through and visually inspecting creeks and drainage channels to look for potential mosquito breeding sites. The city has multiple staff members who are authorized to apply anti-larval dunks or localized pesticide to curb the mosquito population. Residents are encouraged to report any mosquito complaints to Jason Hunt at 972-219-3776 or email jhunt@cityoflewisville.com.
