The city of Lewisville is temporarily closing all city facilities due to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.
Below is a list of closures:
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the following closures and changes will go into effect:
·City Hall will close to the public
·Residents can pay their water bill using the drop box and automated payment kiosk located in the west parking lot of City Hall, 151 W. Church Street.
·Residents can pay their utility bill online by visiting the “Online Payments” page on cityoflewisville.com.
·Permit applications and development submittals will be accepted only through the mygovernmentonline.org portal.
·Municipal Annex will close to the public
·The rescheduling of all jury trials and in-person court appearances that began on Monday, March 16, remains in effect.
·Public service windows to pay court fines will be closed to the public. Defendants are encouraged to use the online payment service on the “Pay Court Fines” page on cityoflewisville.com.
·In the event an emergency hearing or an essential proceeding is required, arrangements will be made to conduct hearings by teleconference, videoconference, or other means.
·Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center will close to the public
·Lewisville Public Library will remain closed, but the drive-thru window will remain open and library staff will remain accessible by phone or email
·Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will close to the public
·No owner-surrendered pets will be accepted.
·Animal Control Officers will have limited response to certain types of complaints.
·Owner pick-up of animals will happen by appointment only.
·Animal adoptions will continue by appointment only. Residents wanting to adopt should go to lewisvillepets.com first, then call the shelter at 972.219.3478 and make an appointment to come pick up that specific animal.
·The public lobby at the Steven L. Bacchus Public Services Center, 1100 D. N. Kealy Avenue, will close to the public
·Senior Activity Center, located inside Music City Mall, remains closed
·MCL Grand Arts Center remains closed
·Visitor Information Center remains closed
·LLELA will remain open but reduce hours of operation to 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week
·Lewisville Police Department has enacted temporary operation changes
·Officers will continue to respond to public safety calls. Communications staff will ask all callers some standard health questions to determine if there is a risk of disease spread.
·Anyone reporting a crime, or a crime not in progress, will be asked to do so online by visiting the “Online Police Reports” page on cityoflewisville.com.
·Officers will only respond to crashes that have injuries or road blockage.
·Fingerprint services are suspended until further notice.
·Police Department lobby will close to the public.
·The jail lobby at the Steve M. McFadden Jr. Law Enforcement Center, 1187 W. Main Street, will remain open to the public.
·All city parks remain open at this time, although Lake Park is currently closed due to flooding
These facilities are tentatively scheduled to reopen April 6. However, given the rapidly changing impacts of COVID-19, the City will continue to reassess the situation and adjust as necessary. A complete list of facility closures and operational changes is available and routinely updated at cityoflewisville.com/COVID19.
At this time, the city of Lewisville is not imposing any mandatory restrictions on businesses or private organizations but encourages them to review and consider recommendations from the CDC and Denton County Public Health.
Beginning Monday, city employees will be answering the main city phone number, 972-219-3400, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays to answer questions and connect callers with the appropriate offices.
These facility and program closures and cancellations are being made following the recommendations of public health officials as a way to slow the spread of this disease outbreak. Mayor Rudy Durham signed an emergency disaster declaration due to this public health emergency on Friday. That declaration remains in effect until Saturday.
The City Council will hold a special meeting at noon Friday to consider other possible emergency measures.
For the first time, members of the public will be able to attend the meeting virtually through video teleconferencing. To access the meeting, go to: gotostage.com/channel/cityoflewisville or listen to the meeting by calling 1-866-952-8437 / Access Code: 248-803-930. E-comments also will be accepted by using this link: cityoflewisville.granicusideas.com/meetings/81-city-council-on-2020-03-20-12-00-pm-called-special-meeting/agenda_items. Listeners must sign-in to the event in order to comment. If you have a technical issue connecting to this meeting, or during the meeting, call 469-635-5490.
Denton County Public Health is now operating a call center for Denton County community members needing more information about COVID-19. You can reach the team at 940-349-2585 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for information or to get questions answered.
The call center team will not be able to provide diagnosis or individual clinical advice. If you are ill, contact your healthcare provider.
Residents should watch the city website (cityoflewisville.com) and our social media channels for any additional announcements.
