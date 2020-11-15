Lewisville Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes some of the top anglers in the country and the Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open at Lewisville Lake, Nov. 19-21.
Daily takeoffs from Lake Park begin at 7 a.m., and weigh-ins take place each day at 3 p.m. Since this is the final Central Open event of the season, the top four anglers in the Central Division – Jason Christie, Darold Gleason, Lee Livesay, and Marc Frazier – are scheduled to compete. The winner of this competition will earn $35,000 and will be in line for an invitation to fish the 2021 Bassmaster Elite Series.
The Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open will be livestreamed on Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., on bassmaster.com.
Lewisville first brought a Bassmaster competition to Lewisville Lake back in 2005 with the Bassmaster Elite 50 tournament. That event attracted nearly 20,000 spectators and generated national television coverage. The City welcomed Bassmasters back in 2011 and 2012. Lewisville Lake also has hosted three Women’s Bassmaster tour events, and multiple Collegiate Bass Fishing Championships.
Declared the official “Urban Bass Fishing Capital of Texas” by the Texas Legislature in 2007, Lewisville Lake is located 20 minutes north of downtown Dallas along I-35E. Created in 1954 on the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, the lake covers nearly 30,000 acres of surface area and reaches depths of up to 67 feet. Lewisville Lake is rated as “excellent” by Texas Parks & Wildlife for catfish, crappie, and white bass, and “good” for largemouth bass and striped/hybrid bass.
B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever, and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasters on ESPN2 and The Pursuit Channel), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs, and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.
