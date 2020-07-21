A Lewisville man was arrested Monday evening after police say he stabbed the mother of his daughter 19 times. Police said he then barricaded himself inside an apartment for three hours before surrendering.
The woman is recovering in a local hospital.
Police arrested 42-year-old Jacob Daniel Allred and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: family violence following the attack that took place in the woman’s apartment, located in the 100 block of E. Round Grove Road.
A probable cause affidavit states Allred and the woman had been romantically involved in the past, they have a 5-year-old daughter together and that Allred often stays at the apartment.
According to the affidavit, around 3:30 p.m. Allred became angry when he discovered live-streaming cameras that were set up in the apartment.
The affidavit states he “made outlandish claims that she was live-streaming everything that went on inside the apartment to people on the internet.” It stated Allred demanded she stop live-streaming or he would “end it himself.”
The affidavit states Allred pulled out a pocket knife with a 3- to 4-inch blade and started playing with it.
It states Allred became angry and stated he is “sick of people making fun of him.” He told her she had two minutes to stop the recording before he started stabbing, even though she told him she wasn’t recording anything.
The report states the woman asked Allred’s brother, who was in the living room, to unlock the front door. The woman then tried to leave the apartment, but as she did, Allred stabbed her and pulled her back into the apartment, it states.
The affidavit states the woman ran away from Allred, but he caught up to her in the kitchen and began stabbing her multiple times before the brother was able to restrain Allred.
The woman fled the apartment and ran to a neighbor, who called 911.
The brother then took the couple’s daughter and left the apartment as well.
Police arrived soon after and surrounded the apartment. The affidavit states that the woman told police that Allred had said multiple times that he wants to have “suicide by cop.”
It states Allred told an officer that he’s been in prison and said “I’m not going back.”
Allred is in Lewisville Jail with bond set at $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.