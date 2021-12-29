Lewisville traffic signal communication is moving toward a more integrated model.
By the end of the fiscal year, Lewisville plans to have all existing intersection networking equipment replaced and to have a video management system complete with a video wall installed in the city’s traffic management center.
This is part of Lewisville’s comprehensive communication plan associated with the city’s signal network in an effort to reduce congestion during high-use times. This is the last phase of the project and is expected to cost $577,000. Construction began Dec. 20 on FM 407 near the water tower.
The project launched in the 2017-2018 fiscal year using funds from the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Block Grant in 2010. The project is estimated to cost around $1.4 million.
Lewisville’s IT Director Chris Lee said car manufacturers are beginning to implement a technology where cars can receive traffic signal data, so the driver can better time the length of the lights displayed. According to a commercial played by Lee at a City Council meeting, this will be the first step in creating two-way communication between cars and traffic control centers. This will allow traffic control centers to adjust lights in real time and reduce congestion on busy intersections during peak hours.
“You’re seeing an ecosystem that’s evolving where cars are speaking back to the traffic signal and in essence giving us information,” Lee said. “It also allows for more than just traffic lights. We’re looking at other sensors where we can collect data.”
Current lights, according to Lee’s presentation to City Council, is 15 years outdated and has only one point of reliance.
The initiative is aimed to reduce system failures and make signal changes remotely. By doing so, Lee said it will reduce crashes on Lewisville roads. Real time changes will also be able to accommodate non-recurring events and incidences.
Construction is expected to be complete in March or April.
