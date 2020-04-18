Due to impacts of the COVID-19 disease outbreak, the city of Lewisville is delaying the grand opening of Thrive, the city’s new 87,000-square-foot multigenerational recreation center. The new facility, located at 1950 S. Valley Parkway, now will open in early October.
The grand opening was originally scheduled for May 30. Construction is continuing and is largely on schedule, with only a few minor delays due to the current public health emergency. Work is expected to be completed in May.
“We know there is tremendous excitement in the community about Thrive, and we want to open as soon as we can,” said Mayor Rudy Durham. “Our top priority has to be the safety and wellbeing of our residents, visitors, and staff during this unprecedented time. That, combined with serious financial challenges that still are not fully known, will delay us but won’t stop us from giving residents the multigenerational recreation center that they want and deserve.”
Uncertainty about how long the current state and county emergency “stay-at-home” orders will last, and concerns about a dramatic drop in city revenue due to temporary business closures, prevent the city from hiring the employees needed to open and operate the center. Thrive is being built with money approved by voters in a November 2015 bond election. However, operations will primarily be paid with a combination of user fees and tax revenue.
The current fiscal year budget is currently under review by city officials as they monitor large declines in retail sales tax, hotel occupancy tax, and other revenue sources. Herring Recreation Center will be remain closed indefinitely so staff and operating budget for that facility can be reallocated to support Thrive when it opens. Herring Recreation Center already was slated to close temporarily after Thrive opened to allow for a remodel of that space. Anyone with a paid membership for Herring Rec Center can request a pro-rated refund or upgrade to a Thrive membership.
Thrive will feature a natatorium, gymnasiums, an indoor walking track, expanded fitness area, community rooms, indoor playground, and more than 14,000 square feet of space dedicated to activities for senior adults. It also will feature a permanent public art component that flows naturally through the building.
Thrive was a top priority of the Lewisville 2025 vision plan. In 2015, voters approved Thrive’s construction as part of the largest bond package in Lewisville’s history. Once complete, Thrive will offer more than 100 hours of play and exercise a week.
Anyone who has purchased an annual membership to Thrive will still have their membership year start on the grand opening date. In addition, members will have early access to Thrive prior to the grand opening while new employees train on facility operations.
The temporary Senior Activity Center, which was operating in leased space at Music City Mall before closing in late March to help protect participants from the early spread of COVID-19, will re-open at the mall after the emergency order is lifted and until Thrive opens.
Residents also are invited to participate in the city’s virtual recreation center on the playlewisville.com website and engage with recreation staff on the department’s social media accounts.
For future updates on Thrive, visit playlewisville.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.