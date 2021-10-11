The city of Lewisville extended its declaration of an ongoing public health emergency to Oct. 18.
The unanimous vote was cast at the Oct. 4 City Council meeting.
Former Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham signed a local disaster declaration for a public health emergency on March 14, 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic following the lead of Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
This disaster declaration for Lewisville was to remain in effect through March 21, but was continued multiple times until its most recent extension to Oct. 4.
“Ongoing evaluation of circumstances related to the virus and the updated recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services indicate that the conditions necessitating the Disaster Declaration have and will continue to exist for a period extending beyond October 4, 2021,” Mayor Pro Tem read from the resolution.
Public Information Coordinator Matt Martucci said having the order in effect provides some flexibility if the city needs to make purchases or take actions in the interest of public health, and also has an impact on the city's eligibility for state and federal funding that might be offered.
“The extension of the Public Health Emergency Declaration does not change the roles of City Council and the Mayor,” he said. “It follows the lead of the state and county declarations that also have been in place since March 2020.”
Routine city business is not impacted by the public health emergency declaration.
Under the Texas Government Code, declaring a public health emergency strengthen the roles of local government leaders to ensure public safety in the event of an emergency. The extension of the Public Health Emergency Declaration, however, does not change the roles of City Council and the Mayor.
