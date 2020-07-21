Even though attending Lewisville’s annual Western Days festival in person won’t be an option this year, families can still find a way to enjoy it.
The city of Lewisville is moving forward with plans to host the event virtually.
James Kunke, community relations and tourism director, presented plans to the City Council on Monday that all featured the event being streamed live without an audience.
The event is set to take place Sept. 26 at the MCL Grand Theater.
Kunke said the idea is to format the event like a TV show where various acts, activities and interviews are featured. Old Town businesses would be featured in the program.
“They really need to benefit from this,” Kunke said. “That’s the point of having Western Days to begin with.”
The program would be streamed live on the city’s website, social media pages and local cable channels.
The theater has different rooms where various events can take place, including the performance hall where the main bands would perform.
“Our performance hall stage is actually larger than the stage we use for Western Days, so the bands we talked to informally were happy to know they would have more space to work with,” Kunke said.
He said smaller, local bands that traditionally performed on the community stage would use the black box theater.
The western themed activities, such as the Legends of Texas gunfighters and the Indigenous ACE dancers, would take place in the recital hall.
Possible uses for the classroom space include the tamale eating competition and cooking demonstrations.
Kunke said a suggestion for the tamale eating contest is to have three flights of four eaters each to help with social distancing.
The final flight would feature the highest-ranked eaters.
Kunke said the cooking demonstrations could take place in the classrooms, or they could be filmed off site at the chef’s kitchen.
One called for a one-day event over 12 hours, fitting in as many performers and events as possible. Another called for a one-day event but with a shorter time frame, allowing for fewer bands but longer sets. A third option called for a two-day event with two headliners, more performers and longer performances.
Kunke said the cost between the options is basically the same since the city would be using the MCL Grand.
“The vast number of costs would be fixed numbers for entertainment and for marketing and support,” Kunke said.
Council members such as Brandon Jones favored a one-day, shorter event, saying the concept still allows Old Town and local businesses to be featured.
“I would say do it for a day with less bands and treat it like a television show where you actually provide light on businesses in Lewisville and Old Town and our sponsors who participate so people can get to know Old Town,” Jones said.
Kunke said between acts on the live stream there could be interviews with local businesses before the next act begins.
“We want to make sure if we do this festival that we still get the benefits of promoting our Old Town businesses,” Kunke said.
Kunke said there would be a host of safety measures in place to protect the city staff and performers.
For example, only the performers would be allowed in the theater. Temperatures of anyone involved would be taken upon entering.
Second stage performers will be required to bring their own microphones, and face masks will be required for people moving throughout the building.
Crews will have their numbers limited. No self-served catering will be allowed. No meet and greets will be allowed.
Kunke said the budget for the in-person event was projected to be $696,039. But the virtual plan could cost $348,000.
Kunke said the headliner has agreed to do a virtual performance if they can do it from their hometown in Tennessee. He said the city is in conversation with the band. If that doesn’t work Kunke said the city can use the money from that band and find another one.
Kunke said there is approximately $53,500 in sponsorships the city will have to refund or restructure. He said most of them can probably be done in different ways.
Western Days has roots dating back to 1965 and is considered Lewisville’s signature event. The festival regularly draws more than 25,000 visitors over two days.
