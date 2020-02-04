A senior from Lewisville High School has created this year’s winning logo for the ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival.
Landy Martinez’s logo was unveiled Monday night at the City Council meeting. It features a Purple Martin holding a paintbrush in its beak, over a background of spring colors, with the ColorPalooza title on a green circle. The logo incorporates the purple and green colors seen in the city of Lewisville logo. The ColorPalooza title and slogan are created in a font to appear as if they were painted on the logo. Martinez says there’s no sharp edges in the logo to convey friendliness and peacefulness.
“I wanted the ColorPalooza logo to represent togetherness and the flow of art,” Martinez said.
Martinez learned about the logo contest from her high school art teacher. She has been doing digital art for seven years and creating sculptures for the last three years. After graduation, Martinez plans to attend college with an eye on starting a graphic design career.
ColorPalooza, the annual outdoor festival, will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 18 in historic Old Town Lewisville. Attendees will be entertained by various cultural music and dance groups. Admission to the festival will be free, although some activities might carry a nominal charge.
This festival features a wide variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel” for the whole family. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind artwork, marvel at and create colorful sidewalk chalk art, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly. There also will be an emphasis on interactive events for children, including inflatable play structures and creative arts and crafts stations.
For a complete list of musical acts, and a schedule of events for this year’s festival visit LewisvilleColorPalooza.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.