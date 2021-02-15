Flower Mound snow
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department

Lewisville ISD announced Monday that classes will be cancelled – in-person and virtual – Tuesday and Wednesday because of inclement weather and power outages.

The district said these two days would be used as bad weather days. LISD will communicate to parents if school is closed past Wednesday. 

