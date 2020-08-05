The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a modification to its 2020-21 calendar to address the later school start date.
On July 14 the board voted to move the first day of school to Aug. 19 to provide teachers more time to prepare for virtual learning. That created an imbalance with the different grading periods.
Monday’s modification moves the end of the first nine weeks from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16. The end of the third nine weeks moves from March 12 to March 5.
With the move, the fall semester will have 79 days – 40.5 days in the first nine weeks and 38.5 in the second nine weeks.
The spring semester will have 81.5 days – 39.5 days in the semester’s first nine weeks and 42 in the second nine weeks, with 7.5 days of banked minutes to use should schools have to close later in the year.
Including the 7.5 days of banked minutes, the fall semester would have 79 days, and the spring semester would have 89. But the spring semester has 10 days of testing compared to just four in the fall. Depending on pandemic conditions, and the weather, the district may have flexibility as the year progresses.
“Sometime mid-year we should look at where we are with the banked minutes,” Superintendent Kevin Rogers said.
The modification also makes Nov. 3, Election Day, a professional learning day and student holiday. Board members had requested that day be a holiday since several school facilities will be used as voting sites.
“Not only are they going to be in our schools, but we may have lines around our buildings for voting,” Board President Katherine Sells said.
